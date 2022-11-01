John Isner - Andrey Rublev
J. Isner vs A. Rublev | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 01.11.2022 | Court Central
Not started
J. Isner
A. Rublev (7)
01/11
Players Overview
JohnIsner
United States
- ATP ranking47
- ATP points960
- Age37
- Height2.08m
- Weight108kg
AndreyRublev
Russia
- ATP ranking9
- ATP points3685
- Age25
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
3 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
J. Isner
A. Rublev
