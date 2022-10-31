Arthur Fils - Matteo Berrettini
A. Fils vs M. Berrettini | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
A. Fils
M. Berrettini (13)
from 23:00
Players Overview
ArthurFils
France
- ATP ranking-
- ATP points-
- Age18
- Height-
- Weight-
MatteoBerrettini
Italy
- ATP ranking15
- ATP points2375
- Age26
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Fils
M. Berrettini
