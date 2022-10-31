Botic van de Zandschulp - Grigor Dimitrov

B. van de Zandschulp vs G. Dimitrov | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
B. van de Zandschulp
B. van de Zandschulp
G. Dimitrov
G. Dimitrov
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
  • ATP ranking35
  • ATP points1195
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight83kg
Grigor-Dimitrov-headshot
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
  • ATP ranking28
  • ATP points1460
  • Age31
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Botic-van de Zandschulp-headshot
Boticvan de Zandschulp
Netherlands
Netherlands
Grigor-Dimitrov-headshot
GrigorDimitrov
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

B. van de Zandschulp

G. Dimitrov

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
3
2
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
6
3
J. Isner
J. Isner
6
5
O. Otte
O. Otte
4
5
M. Kecmanovic
M. Kecmanovic
2
3
C. Norrie (12)
C. Norrie (12)
6
5
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
F. Tiafoe (16)
F. Tiafoe (16)
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Botic van de Zandschulp vs Grigor Dimitrov

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Botic van de Zandschulp and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 31 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Paris results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.