Carlos Alcaraz beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-4 in his Paris Masters opener, as he began his quest to retain the world No. 1 spot.

The top seed overcame his opponent in 72 minutes, beating the Japanese No. 1 in straight sets in the pair's first meeting.

Ad

Despite a last-minute injury scare ahead of the tournament, Alcaraz began the match as sharp as ever, hitting nine aces in a strong service performance.

ATP Paris Nadal: I'm not returning to fight Alcaraz for No. 1 YESTERDAY AT 14:43

He lost his only break point which came in the first set, as Nishioka pulled back a two-game deficit to level the set at 4-4.

The Spaniard composed himself therafter though and put in a flawless performance for the remainder of the match, firing back to break in the following game to regain his lead and serve out the first set in 36 minutes.

World. No 36 Nishioka then saved a break point to get himself on the board early on in a tightly contested second set, stalling Alcaraz’s progress from running away with the match.

Once more the pair found themselves tied at 4-4 before Alcaraz stepped his game up a gear to serve out for the match.

"First round in every tournament is never easy," Alcaraz said afterwards. "You have to be really focussed, you have to try to get good rhythm, good feeling in the first round.

“I'm really happy with the performance, the level that I played, and I'm looking forward to getting better in the next round.”

Alcaraz touched on the “fast” courts, which he admitted took time to get used to, but is ultimately a favourable surface for him.

The Spaniard said: "This court is a little bit different than Basel, I had to get used to this court in the match.

“I felt [it was] fast, this court, but I'm a good player on indoor courts... these kind of courts help me with my game."

Alcaraz, who must reach the quarter-finals to protect his world No. 1 status, will play either Grigor Dimitrov or Fabio Fognini in the third round.

If Alcaraz manages to reach the last eight, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz and Holger Rune are among his potential opponents.

Tennis Alcaraz has a 'weakness' - but it didn't stop Nadal, Murray or Djokovic, says Wilander YESTERDAY AT 10:46