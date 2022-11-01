The wait appears to be over. The changing of the guard is finally happening.

Roger Federer has retired and after seeing just one first-time world No. 1 in the last 10 years (Andy Murray in 2016), there have been two in 2022 (Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev).

A new tennis order is shaping up. But with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal still going strong, what exactly is the order right now? This week’s Paris Masters may provide some clues.

Since the US Open the leading contenders for world No. 1 have been sizing each other up at different events, now it’s time to meet face to face.

Alcaraz aims to hit his stride again

If Alcaraz was in dreamland after winning the US Open and becoming the youngest world No. 1 in history, the last six weeks must have brought him back to earth a little bit. Alcaraz is 4-3 since winning his maiden Grand Slam in New York, including a first-round loss to David Goffin in Astana and two defeats to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Davis Cup and last week's Swiss Indoors.

Watching Alcaraz pummel forehands and hit outrageous winners against Jack Draper in Basel was a reminder of just how good he has been this season. He’s top of the rankings for a reason and has a healthy lead over world No. 2 Rafael Nadal. However, if he is to become the first year-end No. 1 outside the Big Four since Andy Roddick in 2003, Alcaraz’s form may need to improve in Paris and Turin.

Against a flying Auger-Aliassime in Basel he struggled mightily, hitting just one winner in the first set and seeing his second serve attacked throughout the match.

Alcaraz, who received the No. 1 trophy in Paris this week, looked the best in the world when he blazed his way to victory at the US Open, but can he hit his best again to finish the season?

Nadal has No. 1 chance, but...

Missing the tail end of the season has become something of a trend for Nadal over recent years. This time he will be returning in Paris, but will do so having played fewer matches since Wimbledon than Djokovic.

World No. 2 Nadal missed most of the summer as he recovered from an abdominal injury and did not look in tip-top shape at the US Open. He said after his surprise fourth-round exit to Frances Tiafoe that he needed to “fix things” and his only match since was Roger Federer’s doubles farewell at the Laver Cup.

Nadal, who has recently become a father for the first time, returns with perhaps one eye on his sixth year-end No. 1 finish.

Paris is one of only two Masters events, along with Miami, that he has never won. He has, though, reached the semi-finals on his last two appearances in 2019 and 2020. Nadal has no points to defend for the rest of the year so there is an opportunity to gain ground on Alcaraz, but can he hit the ground running after so long away?

It appears difficult on a surface where Nadal has not enjoyed that much success. Only two of his 92 career titles have been on indoor hard courts (2005 Madrid and 2019 Davis Cup) and he has a 22-23 win-loss record against top-10 players on the surface. He will likely need a deep run in Paris and Turin to become world No. 1, which is a tough ask.

Djokovic finishing strong

Djokovic recently described his 2022 season as “peculiar”, which seems a fair summation considering the large chunks he has missed due to his vaccination status.

Yet Djokovic’s form over form over the last month has been more familiar than peculiar.

Having missed the entire hard-court summer, Djokovic returned at the Laver Cup and dispatched Tiafoe with ease, leading Tim Henman to suggest that the 21-time Grand Slam champion was still the best player in the world. In Tel Aviv he didn’t drop a set on his way to the title and he followed up by beating two top-10 players, Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, to clinch the Astana Open.

In Paris he will be hoping to serve a further reminder that he is back.

“I love this sport, I love giving it my all in every practice because every day is different, and there is always some sort of excitement, some sort of unknown, it is a challenge,” he told Sportal last week.

“The young guns are coming, they are hungry for success, so that is something that gives me extra motivation as well.”

Djokovic does not have a shot to get to world No. 1 before the year is out and has a hefty amount of points to defend in Paris (1,000) and Turin (600). But if he can continue his current form and the “positive signs” over the Australian Open lead to him returning to Melbourne, then he could soon challenge for top spot again.

Medvedev finds his feet again

Is Medvedev the best of the rest or is he a genuine Grand Slam contender right now?

Earlier this year it would have been an easy answer, but it was a strange summer for the former world No. 1.

After missing Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, he was expected to be well rested and ready to dominate his favourite portion of the season. But he wasn’t able to hit top form, losing twice to Nick Kyrgios and then going down to Stan Wawrinka in a surprise result in Metz where he appeared frustrated and riled by the crowd

It’s taken until October for Medvedev to show signs of looking at his best.

“This level, I have been looking for it for a long, long time,” he said after beating Jannik Sinner in impressive fashion on his way to winning Vienna.

There’s no doubt that if he’s on his game then Medvedev is in the mix for world No. 1. He pushed Djokovic hard in Astana before retiring with injury and clearly has the all-round game to win more majors. Rediscovering his high-level consistency appears the key for the Russian moving forward.

What about Ruud and Tsitsipas?

Does world No. 3 Casper Ruud deserve to be in the conversation for being the best in the world? Probably not on current form.

Ruud has struggled to win a match since making the US Open final and could struggle at the ATP Finals if he can’t re-gather himself.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas has looked in better touch, making two finals in Astana and Stockholm. In both he was outplayed, by Djokovic and Holger Rune, and there’s still a feeling that Tsitsipas is a slight notch below the very best. He could make the step up in 2023.

