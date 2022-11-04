Carlos Alcaraz suffered an injury in his Paris Masters quarter-final clash with Holger Rune which forced him to retire and face elimination from the tournament.

Rune took the opening set, and as the pair were heading for a tie break in the second, Alcaraz called it a day after briefly receiving treatment for an abdominal injury earlier in the set.

Ad

The score was 6-3 6-6 when Alcaraz pulled out of the match.

ATP Paris ‘Unbelievable’ Auger-Aliassime can push Djokovic in ‘every department’ - Wilander 4 HOURS AGO

Alcaraz headed into the clash in fine form after two impressive performances, beating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-4 and following that up with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov

The world No. 1 dropped only 12 games in that time and Rafael Nadal’s early exit left the 19-year-old knowing that a Paris Masters victory would see him retain his top ranking at the end of 2022.

It had not been as straightforward for Rune, who saved multiple match points against Stan Wawrinka in round one ahead of impressive displays against Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev to secure this tussle with the Spaniard.

Holger Rune knew that a win here against Alcaraz would guarantee him a new career-high ranking, with the Dane currently 18th in the standings.

Much was expected in this mouth-watering tussle between these two former junior doubles partners, and it was Rune that drew first blood, winning the first set 6-3.

He won the first game on his serve, but lost the second after failing to capitalise on two break points as Alcaraz levelled things up.

'Watch out for Holger Rune' - Wilander excited by rising Danish star

The next two games both went to serve to leave the score at 2-2, before Rune really managed to build some momentum.

After winning the following game without dropping a point, the Dane managed to break Alcaraz on his serve for a second time in the set and moved 4-2 in front.

In this battle between the two teenagers, it was Rune who looked the most confident and extended the lead to 5-2 on his serve.

Alcaraz showed glimpses of what he displayed in the last two rounds and brought the score back to 5-3 with a straightforward victory in the eighth game.

However, the set went to Rune, after winning all five of his service games to move 1-0 in front after 37 minutes of play.

Rune continued his fine display in the early exchanges of the second set.

Alcaraz was forced to swat away a break point and survive from deuce before the Dane went on to rampage towards a hold for love at 1-1.

Little could split the pair in throughout the second set, as the top seed fired an ace down the T to stay in front.

Rune replied with a hard-fought game under pressure to keep things level, he gifted Alcaraz the chance to gain an advantage after a forehand on the run flashed long, but the Spaniard failed to capitalise.

Nothing could split the top seed and the world No. 18 deep into the second set, but Alcaraz managed to guarantee himself at least a tie-break with another rapid love hold, as he enjoyed a faultless service game.

Alcaraz felt discomfort in his abdominal region and required a medical time out, but battled on as Rune served out to 15 and set up the tie-break.

There wouldn’t be one, though, as the world No. 1 made the decision to pull out of the match before it could get going, confirming Rune’s progression to the semi-final.

ATP Paris Alcaraz cruises into Paris Masters quarter-final with Dimitrov win YESTERDAY AT 15:13