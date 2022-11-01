Carlos Alcaraz - Yoshihito Nishioka

C. Alcaraz vs Y. Nishioka | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 01.11.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
C. Alcaraz (1)
C. Alcaraz (1)
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
from 23:00
Players Overview

Carlos-Alcaraz-headshot
CarlosAlcaraz
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking1
  • ATP points6730
  • Age19
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight72kg
Yoshihito-Nishioka-headshot
YoshihitoNishioka
Japan
Japan
  • ATP ranking38
  • ATP points1105
  • Age27
  • Height1.71m
  • Weight-

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Carlos Alcaraz vs Yoshihito Nishioka

ATP Paris - 1 November 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Yoshihito Nishioka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 1 November 2022.

