Richard Gasquet - Casper Ruud
R. Gasquet vs C. Ruud | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 01.11.2022 | Court Central
Not started
R. Gasquet
C. Ruud (3)
01/11
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
RichardGasquet
France
- ATP ranking76
- ATP points703
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points5510
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Gasquet
C. Ruud
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5655
|4
|5510
|5
|5035