Richard Gasquet - Casper Ruud

R. Gasquet vs C. Ruud | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 01.11.2022 | Court Central
Not started
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
C. Ruud (3)
C. Ruud (3)
01/11
Players Overview

Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
  • ATP ranking76
  • ATP points703
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg
Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
  • ATP ranking4
  • ATP points5510
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight77kg

Statistics

Recent matches

R. Gasquet

C. Ruud

