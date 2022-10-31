Cameron Norrie got off to a strong start at the Paris Masters with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

The British 12th seed was rock solid on serve throughout and didn’t face a single break point as he raced to a straight-sets win in one hour and nine minutes.

Norrie hit 21 winners to the Serbian’s 14 and pounced on his break-point opportunities when they came, taking three of five in a clinical performance.

The world No.13 will face Borna Coric or qualifier Corentin Moutet next in his bid for a third tour-level title of the season.

Norrie took an early lead in the opening set, pouncing on the first break point offered to him after both players held their opening service games.

The Wimbledon semi-finalist then earned himself two more break points at 3-1 and, after sending the first into the net, he grabbed the second as Kecmanovic went long, allowing the Brit the chance to serve out the set with two comfortable holds.

Kecmanovic got off to a solid start in the second set by holding his first two service games, but the Serbian couldn’t make any progress on the Norrie serve and he was broken again at 3-2.

That proved to be the key moment in the set, as both players won their remaining service games, Norrie taking it 6-4 in style by serving out to love, dispatching a neat forehand winner down the line along the way.

Andy Murray plays Gilles Simon in his opening match later on Monday while Jack Draper and Dan Evans are in action on Tuesday.

PARIS MASTERS ROUND ONE RESULTS

(12) Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-4 Miomir Kecmanovic

John Isner 6-4 7-6 (3) Oscar Otte (Q)

Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-4 Aslan Karatsev

