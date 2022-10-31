Corentin Moutet - Borna Coric

C. Moutet vs B. Coric | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
C. Moutet
C. Moutet
B. Coric
B. Coric
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Corentin-Moutet-headshot
CorentinMoutet
France
France
  • ATP ranking64
  • ATP points777
  • Age23
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight68kg
Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking26
  • ATP points1675
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight79kg

Statistics

Recent matches

C. Moutet

B. Coric

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
3
2
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
6
3
J. Isner
J. Isner
6
5
O. Otte
O. Otte
4
6
M. Kecmanovic
M. Kecmanovic
2
3
C. Norrie (12)
C. Norrie (12)
6
5
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
F. Tiafoe (16)
F. Tiafoe (16)
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Corentin Moutet vs Borna Coric

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Corentin Moutet and Borna Coric live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 31 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Paris results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.