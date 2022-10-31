Denis Shapovalov - Francisco Cerúndolo

D. Shapovalov vs F. Cerúndolo | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
D. Shapovalov
F. Cerúndolo
from 23:00
Players Overview

Denis-Shapovalov-headshot
DenisShapovalov
Canada
Canada
  • ATP ranking16
  • ATP points2180
  • Age23
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight76kg
Francisco-Cerúndolo-headshot
FranciscoCerúndolo
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking30
  • ATP points1431
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

