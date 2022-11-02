Tennis

Exclusive: Novak Djokovic vows to battle young stars like Carlos Alcaraz: 'I'll kick their butts for as long as I can!'

There is certainly no doubting the level of determination and fire within Novak Djokovic at the tail-end of the 2022 tennis season, with the 35-year-old having had another triumphant year in many respects tinged with a few disappointments. Asked by Eurosport at the Paris Masters how he felt about the next generation of stars coming through, he says he's as motivated as possible to stay at the top.

