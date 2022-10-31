Holger Rune - Stan Wawrinka
H. Rune vs S. Wawrinka | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
H. Rune
S. Wawrinka
from 23:00
Players Overview
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking18
- ATP points1991
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
- ATP ranking153
- ATP points367
- Age37
- Height1.83m
- Weight81kg
Statistics
Recent matches
H. Rune
S. Wawrinka
