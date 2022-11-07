If there can sometimes be a match within a match that was certainly the case as Holger Rune looked to close out the biggest win of his career against Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters.

Having broken for a 6-5 lead in the third set, Rune faced six break points in an epic 16-minute final game. He also passed up a match point before sealing a remarkable victory

It was one of the more incredible finishes to a match on the ATP Tour this season.

"It was the most stressful game of my life,” said Rune afterwards.

"My heart was almost in my brain. It was crazy, I don’t know how I came through, I was already starting to think about the tie-break. I really had to win it and I'm super proud I could finish it."

How exactly did Rune hold his nerve to secure victory over Djokovic?

Rune rallies from behind

After the elation of breaking in the 11th game of a gripping third set, Rune was quickly against it on serve as he fell 0-30 behind, Djokovic dragging a short forehand outside the tramlines to force a second error from his opponent.

Two serves out wide – one an ace, the other put away at the net – pulled Rune level.

But Djokovic controlled the next point and put away a smash to give himself a chance for a tiebreak.

Rune did not hold back in saving the break point, firing a first serve down the middle and then courageously smacking a forehand winner into the corner off the return.

“It doesn’t always teach you character this sport, but it always reveals it,” said Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey on Amazon Prime commentary.

“That was an immense shot.”

First break point saved.

'Undiluted entertainment'

The drama was just beginning.

At deuce, Rune looked to have the upper hand after a serve out wide had Djokovic stretching. But Rune couldn’t finish the point and wheeled away in frustration as he netted a forehand.

Break point No.2.

Djokovic again couldn't get the break, netting tamely and shaking his head at the miss.

As the time for the game passed six minutes, Djokovic found the baseline with a brilliant 158kmh forehand winner to bring up a third break point. This time the 21-time Grand Slam champion looked poised to break as he got on top in the rally, only to chip a drop shot into the net seemingly after a noise from the crowd that left Rune wagging his finger.

“Undiluted entertainment,” was how Petchey called the situation.

Three more chances for Djokovic

By now it felt like Rune was clinging on.

His chances of serving out the match looked to be getting slimmer and slimmer as he missed with a serve-volley attempt and gave Djokovic a fourth break-point chance.

Again, though, Rune showed veteran composure, hitting his spot with a serve out wide, finding the court with a powerful drive volley and then thumping away a smash.

“Incredible point again from Rune, right on the edge of history or heartbreak and he just isn’t backing down,” said Petchey.

Arguably the point of the match was to follow: a spell-binding 26-shot rally that had the crowd on their feet and some with hands on their heads in disbelief at what they had seen.

It was Djokovic who prevailed, lobbing Rune and then putting away a volley on the stretch before raising one arm in celebration.

Still, though, Rune would not be beaten.

After knowingly taking a time violation penalty to get some extra recovery, Rune saved another break point as Djokovic missed a backhand passing shot.

“Not a shot you expect to see Novak miss,” was Petchey’s verdict.

Rune's first match point

After being behind for almost all of the game, Rune finally gave himself a chance to seal victory as he got into the net and pulled out a drop volley that Djokovic couldn’t reach.

But the opportunity came and went as Rune double faulted after going for a huge second serve.

It looked like that might prove costly as Rune netted on the next point to give Djokovic his sixth chance to break in the game.

Surely this would be the one…?

Again Djokovic was denied, not getting a look this time as a serve arrowed down the middle ensured the game went beyond 15 minutes.

Rune finally seals victory

With the tension mounting, Rune did not buckle.

He hit another strong serve out wide to bring up a second match point.

And this time Rune closed it out, sliding to the floor in celebration after Djokovic flicked a half volley into the net.

“It’s just phenomenal,” said Petchey.

“We keep thinking we have seen it all before then we get someone who comes along and does something quite extraordinary. For a 19-year-old to show that kind of maturity down the stretch speaks volumes to his future.”

Rune now into top 10

The win lifts Rune, who started the season outside the top 100 in the rankings, up into 10th place.

He has also opted not to play the Next Gen Finals this week and will instead head to Turin for the Nitto ATP Finals as the first alternate, meaning he will only play if a player withdraws due to injury.

“To be able to win that last game was the biggest relief of my life,” he said afterwards.

“My stress level was very high, so I'm super happy to come through."

Djokovic will also head to Turin where he will be one of the favourites given his impressive form over the last few months.

"Of course I'm disappointed with the loss today, but I was very close. It was just very few points that decided a winner," he said.

"But the level of tennis that I'm playing is high, and I like my chances [in Turin]. Of course, every match is like a final there. There are no easy matches."

