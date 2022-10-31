Alex Molcan - Richard Gasquet

A. Molcan vs R. Gasquet | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court Central
Not started
A. Molcan
A. Molcan
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
from 10:00
Players Overview

Alex-Molcan-headshot
AlexMolcan
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • ATP ranking44
  • ATP points987
  • Age24
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight73kg
Richard-Gasquet-headshot
RichardGasquet
France
France
  • ATP ranking76
  • ATP points703
  • Age36
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Molcan

R. Gasquet

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Alex Molcan vs Richard Gasquet

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Alex Molcan and Richard Gasquet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 31 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Paris results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

