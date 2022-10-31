Andy Murray - Gilles Simon
A. Murray vs G. Simon | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court Central
Not started
A. Murray
G. Simon
from 18:30
Players Overview
AndyMurray
Scotland
- ATP ranking48
- ATP points955
- Age35
- Height1.9m
- Weight-
GillesSimon
France
- ATP ranking188
- ATP points295
- Age37
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
4
Wins
5 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. Murray
G. Simon
