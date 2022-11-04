Paris Masters 2022 quarter-final result: World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz retires as Denmark’s Holger Rune reaches the last four with an impressive victory
C. Alcaraz vs H. Rune | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 04.11.2022 | Court Central
Completed
C. Alcaraz (1)
3
61
A
H. Rune
6
63
16.50
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – ALCARAZ 3-6 6-6 RUNE – ALCARAZ RETIRES!
It’s all over. Alcaraz suffers a mini break to trail 3-1 in the breaker and shakes his head. He walks to the net and then offers his hand to Rune.
It may not have been how he would have wanted to win, but the Dane thoroughly deserved it. He sees off the World No.1 and will now meet FAA in the last four.
Image credit: Getty Images
16.45
ALCARAZ 3-6 6-6 RUNE
Tie-break time! After a spell waiting for Alcaraz to receive a massage on his left ab, Rune keeps his nerve by serving out to 15.
16.36
ALCARAZ 3-6 6-5 RUNE
The World No.1 guarantees himself the minimum of a tie break with another rapid love hold. He’s rarely been troubled on serve in this set.
Can Rune take us into a breaker or will he crack right at the death?
16.34
ALCARAZ 3-6 5-5 RUNE
Holger stands tall and reels off four points in a row from 0-15 to stay in contention for a possible straight sets victory…
16.29
ALCARAZ 3-6 5-4 RUNE
“Here you go, here’s a nice big helping of scoreboard pressure,” says Alcaraz as he charges through a routine love hold. Any blink now from Rune would see the Spaniard pull level.
16.25
ALCARAZ 3-6 4-4 RUNE
What a hold! Rune blows a 40-15 lead and then hooks a forehand wide to cough up a first break point of the match. Alcaraz can’t make it count with a forehand long and a hefty serve eventually helps the Dane reach parity.
16.17
ALCARAZ 3-6 4-3 RUNE
No danger there for the Spaniard. He barely breaks sweat coasting to a love hold to maintain his scoreboard advantage heading into the crucial stage of the set.
16.14
ALCARAZ 3-6 3-3 RUNE
It’s a mixed bag from Holger with a woeful smash and then a drive volley fail, but he pulls off a beauty of a backhand up the line under pressure at deuce and earns his reward with a big, brave second serve to hold.
16.07
ALCARAZ 3-6 3-2 RUNE
It’s a similar task for Carlos as he has to work hard from 15-30, delivering a lovely, disguised drop shot before clinching the game with a crisp forehand and joyous fist pump.
16.04
ALCARAZ 3-6 2-2 RUNE
Rune has to hustle hard at 15-30 after a forehand on the run flashed long to give Alcaraz a half chance. The Spaniard can’t make it count though and Holger impresses under pressure to drag himself level.
15.59
15.58
ALCARAZ 3-6 2-1 RUNE
An ace down the T helps the top seed through a strong hold and keeps him in front on the board in the fledgling stages of Set 2.
15.57
15.55
ALCARAZ 3-6 1-1 RUNE
Holger turns to his camp and shakes his fist in delight. The game-plan is working well and it continues in Set 2 as he rampages to a love hold.
15.52
ALCARAZ 3-6 1-0 RUNE
How important could that be in the context of this match? Alcaraz has to hit clutch mode to swat away break point and survive from deuce.
15.48
15.45
SET! - ALCARAZ 3-6 RUNE
Rune feels the heat as 30-0 turns tricky at 30-30, but Alcaraz helps out with a tight backhand into the net before a timely ace down the T seals a very impressive 36-minute opener from the Dane.
15.42
ALCARAZ 3-5 RUNE
The serve-out question posed as Alcaraz wastes little time in clocking up a love hold. Now, how’s Rune’s nerve?
15.38
ALCARAZ 2-5 RUNE
The Dane consolidates with an excellent game to 15. He’s one away from taking the opener.