Diego Schwartzman - Maxime Cressy
D. Schwartzman vs M. Cressy | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
D. Schwartzman
M. Cressy
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
- ATP ranking24
- ATP points1735
- Age30
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
MaximeCressy
United States
- ATP ranking34
- ATP points1254
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
D. Schwartzman
M. Cressy
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5655
|4
|5510
|5
|5035