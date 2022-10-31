Diego Schwartzman - Maxime Cressy

D. Schwartzman vs M. Cressy | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
D. Schwartzman
D. Schwartzman
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
from 10:00
Players Overview

Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking24
  • ATP points1735
  • Age30
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking34
  • ATP points1254
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Diego-Schwartzman-headshot
DiegoSchwartzman
Argentina
Argentina
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Schwartzman

M. Cressy

from 10:00
LIVE MATCH: Diego Schwartzman vs Maxime Cressy

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

