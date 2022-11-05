Holger Rune vs Felix Auger-Aliassime live: Superb Rune wins in straight sets to reach first Masters 1000 final in Paris
H. Rune vs F. Auger-Aliassime | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 05.11.2022 | Court Central
Completed
H. Rune
6
6
F. Auger-Aliassime (8)
4
2
Advertisement
Ad
15:12
DJOKOVIC FACES TSITSIPAS
That's all we've got time for here for today, but the action continues below - click through to follow our live coverage of the second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas.Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas live - Who will join Holger Rune in Paris Masters final?
15:09
MATCH REPORT
Here's our full report of today's match. Congratulations to Holger Rune, what a talent.
Sensational Rune storms past Auger-Aliassime to reach Paris Masters final
14:48
HISTORY MADE
14:40
RUNE 6-4 6-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Felix comes out fighting, taking the first point, but a backhand drifts long and it's 15-15.
A Rune forehand is too hot to handle, though, and then the Dane lands an ace down the middle to set up two match points.
He only needs one, firing a forehand onto the tramline that Felix can't return. What a performance from the teenager, who is into his fourth ATP final in a row!
14:34
*RUNE 6-4 5-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Top serving from Felix puts him 30-0 up, but another great return from Rune helps get him on the board.
The teenager goes for a cheeky drop shot but it falls short, and an ace finishes things off nicely for Felix.
Here we go - Rune to serve for the match.
14:31
RUNE 6-4 5-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME*
A roar as Felix takes the opening point, but Rune responds with a big ace, then punches the air as he grinds the Canadian down to go 30-15 up.
Rune makes short work of the next two points to hold, and he's now just one game away from a first Masters 1000 final of his career.
14:27
*RUNE 6-4 4-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Great response! Felix shows glimpses of his best as he races into a 40-0 lead, and Rune then nets a backhand for a hold to love.
Much better from the Canadian, who's on the board but has a long way back.
14:24
RUNE 6-4 4-0 AUGER-ALIASSIME*
Blink and you missed it. Rune holds to love, and Felix needs a miracle now.
14:21
*RUNE 6-4 3-0 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Rune takes the opening point and Auger-Aliassime looks like he's wondering what he can do to stop this momentum.
The Dane helps him by blasting a return into the net, and a long backhand. But a huuuuge forehand into the corner from the back of the court from Rune ties it up, clocked at 156 km/h.
Felix's serve comes to the rescue again but another unforced error takes it to deuce. Deuce it remains after a point apiece, but Rune's power comes to the fore again as he sets up a break point with a big unreturnable backhand.
But what a response from Felix, who lands a big ace out wide on the tramline, and another unreturnable serve puts him on the brink of a hold, only for an explosive cross-court forehand to take it back to deuce.
Another unforced Felix error, his 17th of the match, another break point. Rune nets. Deuce No.5. Felix nets again. Another break point, number three of this game. Will this be the one? Nope, Felix volleys well to cling on.
Another break point, and we're now 13 minutes into this game! This time Rune pounces, as Felix's volley ducks into the net. Surely that's game over?
14:07
RUNE 6-4 2-0 AUGER-ALIASSIME*
Just what Rune needed. He thinks he has topped off a strong hold with a lob, but it drifts long for 40-30.
Not to worry - a blast of the forehand secures the hold in the next point. Rune looks unstoppable right now.
14:02
*RUNE 6-4 1-0 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Oh dear. Worrying start for Auger-Aliassime, as two unforced errors put him 0-30 down on serve.
Then another mistake as a volley flies long. Three break points.
Felix saves the first with a well-placed winner, but another forehand drifts long to give Rune the perfect start to this second set! He's a set and a break up.
13:58
IT'S NOT JUST TENNIS HERE AT EUROSPORT...
After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party.
You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We will have extensive coverage across eurosport.com and the first race is in Mallorca on Saturday Nov 12, with the action starting at 5:30pm UK time.
13:55
RUNE 6-4 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Rune goes 15-0 up and remarkably, he's only missed two first serves. A double fault gives Felix a chance, but Rune soon stretches away by taking back-to-back points.
That unreturned first serve percentage is now up to 52%.
Two set points for Rune, but he only needs one as Felix fires a forehand wide. Very impressive stuff from the 19-year-old, who takes the set in 44 minutes.
13:51
*RUNE 5-4 AUGER-ALIASSIME
What a shot! Rune buries a backhand winner down the line to take the lead.
He's all over Felix's second serve again, and the power of the Dane's hitting overwhelms the Canadian as Rune goes 30-0 up.
But Felix responds brilliantly with an unreturnable serve and an ace to level, and Rune buries a return into the net to put the Canadian in front. Felix comes to the net to put away the decisive point for another tough hold.
Now Rune will serve for the first set in this semi-final.
13:47
RUNE 5-3 AUGER-ALIASSIME*
Impressive, clinical stuff from Rune, this. A big smash and three unreturnable serves get him up and running. 41% of his serves have been unreturnable so far.
That was a rapid hold. Now Felix must do likewise to stay in the set.
13:44
*RUNE 4-3 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Strong start from Felix, who quickly takes the first two points, but a wonderful forehand return winner from Rune then draws a gasp from the Paris crowd.
Then another! More aggressive returning from Rune, who buries a backhand cross-court. Felix can't give him an inch on serve. 30-30.
A fun rally ends with a controlled volley winner from Felix, and Rune then hammers a shot over the baseline. A hard-earned hold, and Felix is hanging in there.
13:40
RUNE 4-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME*
Sensational opening two points! Rune's booming backhand down the is rescued by Felix but dispatched at the net by Rune.
Then a remarkable scrambled volley from Felix, when the point looked lost with the ball behind him, draws a cheer from the crowd. These two look like they're really getting into gear now.
Rune takes the next couple of points with minimal fuss, but more terrific defence from Felix keeps him in it as he scampers across court to dispatch a forehand winner down the line.
It's all for nothing though, as his return goes long and Rune holds again - he's yet to face a break point
13:33
*RUNE 3-2 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Rune looks confident today, a great backhand helping him overpower Felix to take the opening point.
But the Canadian does well to take the next three points with an overhead smash, big serve and Rune forehand into the net.
Another lightning return on the second serve from Rune gets him back in it, but he then whips a forehand into the net and Felix holds.
13:29
RUNE 3-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME*
A point a piece to get started. Rune's big first serve is too hot to handle as he takes the lead, but a long backhand evens it up again at 30-30.
Can Felix immediately strike back? Another long forehand doesn't help as he goes behind again, and then his backhand flies beyond the baseline by a distance. Good hold for Rune.
13:24
*RUNE 2-1 AUGER-ALIASSIME
Here's a chance for Rune; a wayward shot from Felix goes long, and then a superb cross-court backhand winner from the Dane puts him 30-0 up.
Rune hooks a backhand wide, but then sets up two break points after successfully challenging a long Felix serve before the Canadian's second serve kicks off the net cord and lands out for a double fault.
Felix saves the first with a nice forehand winner, but then a bad miss on the volley hands Rune the early break!