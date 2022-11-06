Live updates from the Paris Masters 2022 final: Six-time champion Novak Djokovic takes on teenage Dane Holger Rune
H. Rune vs N. Djokovic | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Final | 06.11.2022 | Court Central
Live
In Progress
H. Rune
3
6
3
N. Djokovic (6)
6
3
4
DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-6 4-3 RUNE
It’s edgy stuff but Djokovic does enough to dig out a hold to 30 and nudge the board as we enter the business-end of the set.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-6 3-3 RUNE
All square! Rune is frustrating the life out of the former World No.1 right now. The Dane lights up the court with a wonderful drop-shot-backhand pass combo at 30-30 before consolidating with a hefty serve.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-6 3-2 RUNE
Wow! That wasn’t in the script. Nole can’t get the job done at 40-30 as Holger passes him with a scorching backhand up the line.
The Dane redlines with a stonking return and then defends brilliantly to eek out the break back.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-6 3-1 RUNE
How many times have we seen this? Djokovic is almost inevitable as he locks in on the return and lures a succession of errors out of Rune.
The Dane coughs up two break point and implodes on the first of them with another untimely double fault.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-6 2-1 RUNE
No danger there. The server continues to reign supreme in the early sparring of this decider.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-6 1-1 RUNE
Whatever you can do… Holger follows suit with a strong hold to 15. This final is finely poised right now!
DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-6 1-0 RUNE
After the frustration of that second set, Djokovic steadies himself and produces a statement-hold, slapping away an impressive smash as he took the game to 15.
SET! – DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-6 RUNE
There’s no nerves there! Djokovic can’t make any impact at all as the 19-year-old demonstrates his full repertoire to tie the final.
Image credit: Eurosport
DJOKOVIC 6-3 3-5 RUNE
It’s another routine hold for the loss of one point and Djoker will have one last bite at breaking back in this set. Will Rune’s nerve hold?
DJOKOVIC 6-3 2-5 RUNE
Rune continues to play some superb tennis in this second set and it’s leaving Djokovic looking to the heavens with hands on hips. The Dane is one game away from taking us the distance!
DJOKOVIC 6-3 2-4 RUNE
The reigning champion stays firmly in touch with a rapid clean hold.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 1-4 RUNE
The teenager nods at his camp as he takes a seat following a swashbuckling hold to love. He took a while to settle into this final, but he’s certainly having a say right now.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 1-3 RUNE
Nole swiftly halts the run of games against him, gliding down a delightful wide serve to clinch the hold to 15 and get on the board. Still just the one break in it.
DJOKOVIC 6-3 0-3 RUNE
Holger has arrived! The Dane has belatedly found some of his recent form and it’s paying dividends in this second set. Some clutch serves do all the damage as he consolidates from deuce to make it three games in a row.
BREAK! – DJOKOVIC 6-3 0-2 RUNE
More frustration for Djokovic. He balloons a forehand way long from the fore court to cough up a break point and follows it with another surprisingly wayward strike.
Match on?
DJOKOVIC 6-3 0-1 RUNE
What. A. Hold. Rune shows nerves of steel to rampage back from triple break point, reaching deuce with great mobility to surge forward and sizzle a backhand down the line. The hard work continues from there as Djoker tests his nerve before the Dane just about licks the baseline with a shot up the line to get out of dodge.
It's a lengthy game that will have frustrated the six-time champion as he contrived to miss a backhand down the line that would have seen him break to love.
SET! – DJOKOVIC 6-3 RUNE
There’s only one winner here as it stands. Djokovic comfortably clocks up a 36-minute set with a love hold to move within sight of that seventh title here in Paris.
DJOKOVIC 5-3 RUNE
Clutch work from Holger. The Serbinator threatens at 30-30 but the Dane follows up a deep backhand with a superb volley off the same wing to pose the serve-out question.
DJOKOVIC 5-2 RUNE
Novak remains almost untroubled despite appearing to have a couple more gears he could run through. The Serb brushes aside another efficient hold and is now one game from taking the opener.
DJOKOVIC 4-2 RUNE
That’s more like it from Holger. He darts to the net and produces some splendid volleying before sealing the game with an exquisite forehand that licks the right line.