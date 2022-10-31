John Isner - Oscar Otte
J. Isner vs O. Otte | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court 2
Live
In Progress
J. Isner
6
4
O. Otte
4
5
Statistics
Recent matches
J. Isner
O. Otte
Players Overview
JohnIsner
United States
- ATP ranking47
- ATP points960
- Age37
- Height2.08m
- Weight108kg
OscarOtte
Germany
- ATP ranking57
- ATP points806
- Age29
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
