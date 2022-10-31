John Isner - Oscar Otte

J. Isner vs O. Otte | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court 2
Live
In Progress
J. Isner
J. Isner
6
4
O. Otte
O. Otte
4
5
Statistics

Recent matches

J. Isner

O. Otte

Players Overview

John-Isner-headshot
JohnIsner
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking47
  • ATP points960
  • Age37
  • Height2.08m
  • Weight108kg
Oscar-Otte-headshot
OscarOtte
Germany
Germany
  • ATP ranking57
  • ATP points806
  • Age29
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg

LIVE MATCH: John Isner vs Oscar Otte

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between John Isner and Oscar Otte live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 31 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Paris results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season's hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open.

