Lorenzo Sonego - Frances Tiafoe
L. Sonego vs F. Tiafoe | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
L. Sonego
F. Tiafoe (16)
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking51
- ATP points935
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
FrancesTiafoe
United States
- ATP ranking21
- ATP points1920
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
L. Sonego
F. Tiafoe
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5655
|4
|5510
|5
|5035