Miomir Kecmanovic - Cameron Norrie

M. Kecmanovic vs C. Norrie | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court Central
Live
In Progress
M. Kecmanovic
M. Kecmanovic
2
3
C. Norrie (12)
C. Norrie (12)
6
5
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

M. Kecmanovic

C. Norrie

Players Overview

Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking29
  • ATP points1445
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Cameron-Norrie-headshot
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking13
  • ATP points2490
  • Age27
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight82kg

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Cameron Norrie

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Miomir Kecmanovic and Cameron Norrie live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 31 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Paris results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

