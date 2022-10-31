Miomir Kecmanovic - Cameron Norrie
M. Kecmanovic vs C. Norrie | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court Central
Live
In Progress
M. Kecmanovic
2
3
C. Norrie (12)
6
5
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
M. Kecmanovic
C. Norrie
Players Overview
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking29
- ATP points1445
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
CameronNorrie
Great Britain
- ATP ranking13
- ATP points2490
- Age27
- Height1.88m
- Weight82kg
