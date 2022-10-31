Nikoloz Basilashvili - Quentin Halys

N. Basilashvili vs Q. Halys | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court 2
Not started
N. Basilashvili
N. Basilashvili
Q. Halys
Q. Halys
from 10:00
Players Overview

Nikoloz-Basilashvili-headshot
NikolozBasilashvili
Georgia
Georgia
  • ATP ranking106
  • ATP points540
  • Age30
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Quentin-Halys-headshot
QuentinHalys
France
France
  • ATP ranking69
  • ATP points740
  • Age26
  • Height1.91m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

N. Basilashvili

Q. Halys

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

