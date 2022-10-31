Nikoloz Basilashvili - Quentin Halys
N. Basilashvili vs Q. Halys | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court 2
Not started
N. Basilashvili
Q. Halys
from 10:00
Players Overview
NikolozBasilashvili
Georgia
- ATP ranking106
- ATP points540
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
QuentinHalys
France
- ATP ranking69
- ATP points740
- Age26
- Height1.91m
- Weight78kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
N. Basilashvili
Q. Halys
