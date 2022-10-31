Sebastián Báez - Karen Khachanov

S. Báez vs K. Khachanov | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court 1
Not started
S. Báez
S. Báez
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
from 10:00
Players Overview

Sebastián-Báez-headshot
SebastiánBáez
Argentina
Argentina
  • ATP ranking40
  • ATP points1057
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Karen-Khachanov-headshot
KarenKhachanov
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking19
  • ATP points1945
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Báez

K. Khachanov

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Sebastián Báez vs Karen Khachanov

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Sebastián Báez and Karen Khachanov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 31 October 2022.

