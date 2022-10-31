Sebastian Korda - Alex De Minaur
S. Korda vs A. De Minaur | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court Central
Not started
S. Korda
A. De Minaur
from 19:30
Players Overview
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking33
- ATP points1255
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
- ATP ranking25
- ATP points1710
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Korda
A. De Minaur
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5655
|4
|5510
|5
|5035