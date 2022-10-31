Sebastian Korda - Alex De Minaur

S. Korda vs A. De Minaur | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court Central
Not started
S. Korda
S. Korda
A. De Minaur
A. De Minaur
from 19:30
Players Overview

Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking33
  • ATP points1255
  • Age22
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight77kg
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
  • ATP ranking25
  • ATP points1710
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sebastian-Korda-headshot
SebastianKorda
United States
United States
Alex-De Minaur-headshot
AlexDe Minaur
Australia
Australia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Korda

A. De Minaur

LIVE MATCH: Sebastian Korda vs Alex De Minaur

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

