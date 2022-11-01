Stefanos Tsitsipas - Daniel Evans

S. Tsitsipas vs D. Evans | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 01.11.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (5)
S. Tsitsipas (5)
D. Evans
D. Evans
from 23:00
Players Overview

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points5035
  • Age24
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Daniel-Evans-headshot
DanielEvans
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • ATP ranking27
  • ATP points1585
  • Age32
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Tsitsipas

D. Evans

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

N. Djokovic (6)
N. Djokovic (6)
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
from 10:00
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
from 17:30
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
C. Ruud (3)
C. Ruud (3)
from 18:30
C. Alcaraz (1)
C. Alcaraz (1)
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
from 23:00
Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

