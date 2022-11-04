Stefanos Tsitsipas - Tommy Paul
S. Tsitsipas vs T. Paul | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 04.11.2022 | Court Central
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (5)
T. Paul
04/11
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
- ATP ranking5
- ATP points5035
- Age24
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1330
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Tsitsipas
T. Paul
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5655
|4
|5510
|5
|5035