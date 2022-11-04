Stefanos Tsitsipas - Tommy Paul

S. Tsitsipas vs T. Paul | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 04.11.2022 | Court Central
Not started
S. Tsitsipas (5)
S. Tsitsipas (5)
T. Paul
T. Paul
04/11
Players Overview

Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking5
  • ATP points5035
  • Age24
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1330
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

Latest news

ATP Paris

Djokovic books Paris Masters quarter-final spot with dominant win against Khachanov

3 hours ago

ATP Paris

Alcaraz cruises into Paris Masters quarter-final with Dimitrov win

7 hours ago

