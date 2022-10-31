Taylor Fritz - Alejandro Davidovich

T. Fritz vs A. Davidovich | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Court Central
Not started
T. Fritz (9)
T. Fritz (9)
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
from 10:00
Players Overview

Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking11
  • ATP points3090
  • Age25
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-
Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking32
  • ATP points1300
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
Alejandro-Davidovich-headshot
AlejandroDavidovich
Spain
Spain
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

T. Fritz

A. Davidovich

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Davidovich

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Alejandro Davidovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 31 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Paris results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.