Novak Djokovic - Karen Khachanov
N. Djokovic vs K. Khachanov | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 3 | 02.11.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
N. Djokovic (6)
K. Khachanov
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
- ATP ranking7
- ATP points4320
- Age35
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
KarenKhachanov
Russia
- ATP ranking19
- ATP points1945
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
N. Djokovic
K. Khachanov
Related matches
Men's Singles / Round 3
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5655
|4
|5510
|5
|5035