Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has warned the current top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz that “everyone wants to dethrone” the best player in tennis.

At 19 years, four months, and six days old, Alcaraz is the youngest player ever to become world No. 1, and 21-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic has offered some words of advice for the teenager.

The Serbian has predicted a tough season for the “mature” Alcaraz, warning him of the pressure and mental challenges that come with trying to retain the No. 1 status.

“When you are the one who is chasing, you have less pressure,” Djokovic explained. “When they are chasing you, when everyone wants to be where you are, things change mentally.

“He has had an amazing year. He deserves to be in that position for the results he has had,” Djokovic added.

“In the end, results are the best yardstick for ranking. He has won a Grand Slam and has played consistently well.

“Although he is only 19 years old, he plays with a lot of maturity, with a lot of energy.”

Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, has been in the 19-year-old’s position before, having won a Grand Slam and topped the world rankings, and Djokovic has claimed he will likely have a positive influence on Alcaraz.

“He also has a great coach, someone who has been in his shoes, former No 1 Ferrero. It is a perfect combination.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (L) talks with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero (R) during a practice session before the start of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2022 in New York City. (P Image credit: Eurosport

“Ferrero knows exactly what you are going through, how to help you mentally withstand the pressure of being number one and everyone wanting to dethrone you. This is just the beginning for him, but he is hungry for success.”

Alcaraz will have to reach the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters to guarantee his place as the world’s No. 1 going into the new season.

Second-place Rafael Nadal is his only threat and can topple Alcaraz if he wins the final Masters 1000 tournament of the year, but his compatriot would have to fail to win his next match.

Alcaraz got off to a good start though when he cruised past Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets on Wednesday to set up a third-round tie with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

