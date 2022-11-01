Novak Djokovic - Maxime Cressy

N. Djokovic vs M. Cressy | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 01.11.2022 | Court Central
Not started
N. Djokovic (6)
N. Djokovic (6)
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
01/11
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Novak-Djokovic-headshot
NovakDjokovic
Serbia
Serbia
  • ATP ranking7
  • ATP points4320
  • Age35
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Maxime-Cressy-headshot
MaximeCressy
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking34
  • ATP points1254
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

N. Djokovic

M. Cressy

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

J. Isner
J. Isner
A. Rublev (7)
A. Rublev (7)
01/11
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
01/11
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
C. Ruud (3)
C. Ruud (3)
01/11
C. Alcaraz (1)
C. Alcaraz (1)
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
01/11
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

Latest news

ATP Paris

Clinical Norrie cruises into second round in Paris with win over Kecmanovic

3 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Novak Djokovic vs Maxime Cressy

ATP Paris - 1 November 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Maxime Cressy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 1 November 2022.

Find up to date ATP Paris results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.