Pablo Carreño - Albert Ramos

P. Carreño vs A. Ramos | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
P. Carreño (14)
P. Carreño (14)
A. Ramos
A. Ramos
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking14
  • ATP points2450
  • Age31
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking39
  • ATP points1085
  • Age34
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight80kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pablo-Carreño-headshot
PabloCarreño
Spain
Spain
Albert-Ramos-headshot
AlbertRamos
Spain
Spain
4

Wins

5 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

P. Carreño

A. Ramos

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
3
2
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
6
3
J. Isner
J. Isner
6
5
O. Otte
O. Otte
4
6
M. Kecmanovic
M. Kecmanovic
2
4
C. Norrie (12)
C. Norrie (12)
6
5
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
F. Tiafoe (16)
F. Tiafoe (16)
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Pablo Carreño vs Albert Ramos

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Pablo Carreño and Albert Ramos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 31 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Paris results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.