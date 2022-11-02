Dan Evans and Jack Draper both fell at the second hurdle at the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas proved too strong for Evans, while Frances Tiafoe dispatched Draper in straight sets.

Ad

With just the ATP and NextGen Finals to come, and Great Britain not in the Davis Cup Finals, it means the season is effectively over for Evans and Draper.

ATP Paris Draper and Evans earn first Paris Masters wins to book Tiafoe and Tsitsipas tests A DAY AGO

Meanwhile, British No. 1 Cameron Norrie is in action later on Wednesday evening against Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Norrie, who could face Tsitsipas in the next round, is the last Brit standing after Draper and Evans joined Andy Murray in departing the ATP 1000 event in Bercy.

Evans had recorded his first-ever win in this tournament when beating Brandon Nakashima on Tuesday , but a day later Tsitsipas was a cut above the 27-year-old.

No. 5 seed Tsitsipas needed one break in each set to end Evans’ resolve, winning 6-3 6-4.

World No. 27 Evans had just the one break-point opportunity, which he was unable to convert, while Tsitsipas converted twice from his seven chances.

This proved the crucial difference given their winners (Tsitsipas 28 to Evans’ 26) and unforced errors (Tsitsipas seven to Evans’ eight) were relatively similar.

Meanwhile, Tiafoe needed just one hour and 24 minutes to bring Draper’s debut Paris Masters campaign to an end with a 6-3 7-5 win.

Draper continued his impressive season with victory over Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday, but the world No. 45 was never able to break a resolute Tiafoe.

Britain's Jack Draper celebrates after winning at the end of the men's singles match between France's Arthur Rinderknech Image credit: Getty Images

In the first set, Tiafoe broke in the eighth game at the third time of asking, and then saved two break points a game later before converting his first set point.

Draper threatened again in the second set, but squandered three break points when leading 0-40 in the sixth game and two more in the eighth before Tiafoe broke himself to lead 6-5.

Tiafoe then served out the match to love to complete a clinical performance. Like Evans’ meeting with Tsitsipas, the winners and unforced errors were close, but Draper (30 winners and 11 unforced errors) will be left ruing those missed opportunities against Tiafoe (27 winners and 10 unforced errors).

ATP Paris Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic, Medvedev start battle for ATP supremacy YESTERDAY AT 09:18