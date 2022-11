Tennis

Paris Masters: 'Everything I could have done I've done really well' - Novak Djokovic pleased with Maxime Cressy win

Hear from Novak Djokovic after his win over Maxime Cressy at the 2022 Paris Masters. Djokovic told Eurosport that he feels great at the moment and was really pleased with the way he played on court against his opponent.

00:01:14, 40 minutes ago