Tommy Paul overcame Rafael Nadal 3-6 7-6(4) 1-6 at the Paris Masters to reach the third round as the second and fourth seeds both crashed out on the same day.

The result means that Nadal - who has never won a Paris Masters title - cannot regain his position at the top of the ATP rankings.

Nadal dictated the match early on as the American fell a set and a break behind, but the world No. 31 fought back in fine style from that perilous position.

First he broke back for 2-2 in the secind set thanks to his aggressive style of play, before going on to level matters in the tie-break.

Nadal then gave Paul the advantage with a sloppy service game in the deciding set, before the 25-year-old survived a thrilling game to hold for 3-1.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner came within millimetres of completing an unlikely comeback in the next game when he fought back from 0-40 down, but his shot which would have been a winner landed just wide.

Paul went on to win the game and move to 5-1, which meant he only needed a hold to post a thumping third-set score, which he managed in style.

After the match, Paul claimed it was his best performance in months which helped him to progress past one of the “big three”.

He said: "It's probably my best win, I was obviously pumped for the match-up because it's always interesting when you play one of the big three.

“I've only played him the second time, but the first time I was so nervous. It was weird, this time I wasn't really nervous. I was pretty relaxed going onto the court and the day before. I think that played a role.

"I came out playing pretty well. He got the first set, but I feel like I played pretty well from the jump.

"I thought when I was making my first serve, I was playing well," Paul added.

"I had a lot of fun out there. It was probably the best I've played in the past three months. I know it's been a slow Europe swing for me, so I'm pumped to get that W [win]."

Nadal joins Daniil Medvedev in players that were eliminated on Wednesday, as Paul and Medvedev's conqueror Alex de Minaur enjoyed the biggest victories of their careers in Paris.

