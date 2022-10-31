Roberto Bautista - Tommy Paul
R. Bautista vs T. Paul | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
R. Bautista
T. Paul
from 23:00
Players Overview
RobertoBautista
Spain
- ATP ranking20
- ATP points1940
- Age34
- Height1.83m
- Weight76kg
TommyPaul
United States
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1330
- Age25
- Height1.85m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
3 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
R. Bautista
T. Paul
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5655
|4
|5510
|5
|5035