Roberto Bautista - Tommy Paul

R. Bautista vs T. Paul | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 31.10.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
R. Bautista
R. Bautista
T. Paul
T. Paul
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Roberto-Bautista-headshot
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
  • ATP ranking20
  • ATP points1940
  • Age34
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight76kg
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking31
  • ATP points1330
  • Age25
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Roberto-Bautista-headshot
RobertoBautista
Spain
Spain
Tommy-Paul-headshot
TommyPaul
United States
United States
3

Wins

3 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

R. Bautista

T. Paul

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 1

A. Karatsev
A. Karatsev
3
2
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
6
3
J. Isner
J. Isner
6
5
O. Otte
O. Otte
4
6
M. Kecmanovic
M. Kecmanovic
2
4
C. Norrie (12)
C. Norrie (12)
6
5
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
F. Tiafoe (16)
F. Tiafoe (16)
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

LIVE MATCH: Roberto Bautista vs Tommy Paul

ATP Paris - 31 October 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Roberto Bautista and Tommy Paul live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 31 October 2022.

Find up to date ATP Paris results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.