Taylor Fritz - Gilles Simon

T. Fritz vs G. Simon | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 01.11.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
T. Fritz (9)
T. Fritz (9)
G. Simon
G. Simon
from 23:00
Players Overview

Taylor-Fritz-headshot
TaylorFritz
United States
United States
  • ATP ranking11
  • ATP points3090
  • Age25
  • Height1.93m
  • Weight-
Gilles-Simon-headshot
GillesSimon
France
France
  • ATP ranking188
  • ATP points295
  • Age37
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

J. Isner
J. Isner
1
A. Rublev (7)
A. Rublev (7)
4
N. Djokovic (6)
N. Djokovic (6)
M. Cressy
M. Cressy
from 10:00
K. Khachanov
K. Khachanov
M. Hüsler
M. Hüsler
from 17:30
R. Gasquet
R. Gasquet
C. Ruud (3)
C. Ruud (3)
from 18:30
Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
D. Medvedev
5655
4
C. Ruud
5510
5
S. Tsitsipas
5035

Latest news

ATP Paris

LIVE MATCH: Taylor Fritz vs Gilles Simon

ATP Paris - 1 November 2022

Follow the ATP Paris Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Gilles Simon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 1 November 2022.

Find up to date ATP Paris results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

