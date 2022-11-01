Taylor Fritz - Gilles Simon
T. Fritz vs G. Simon | Rolex Paris Masters
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 01.11.2022 | Accor Arena
Not started
T. Fritz (9)
G. Simon
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
TaylorFritz
United States
- ATP ranking11
- ATP points3090
- Age25
- Height1.93m
- Weight-
GillesSimon
France
- ATP ranking188
- ATP points295
- Age37
- Height1.83m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
T. Fritz
G. Simon
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6730
|2
|5810
|3
|5655
|4
|5510
|5
|5035