If Carlos Alcaraz's rise to the top of men's tennis has been as explosive as his groundstrokes, Taylor Fritz's ascent has been more of a slow burner, until earlier this season.

Fritz, 25, has been on the scene for far longer than Alcaraz. He won his first ATP Tour title in 2019 and has been around the top 30 since. It’s only in 2022 that Fritz has made his long-expected breakthrough.

Ad

After becoming the American No. 1 towards the back end of last year, Fritz has won three titles this season, including his first Masters 1000 in Indian Wells. He’s made it into the top 10 for the first time and, with one tournament left on the regular-season calendar, has a shot at making the ATP Finals in Turin.

ATP Paris Andy Murray exclusive: 'Very rare you get a perfect ending' 3 HOURS AGO

“It’s been a rollercoaster, he's had a great season,” Fritz’s coach Michael Russell tells Eurosport.

“Indian Wells was the catalyst for the whole year. Winning basically the ‘fifth Grand Slam’ in your backyard just solidified his confidence and his self-belief that he is one of the best players in the world and not just talking about it or dreaming about it, actually backing it up.”

Fritz has followed up his Indian Wells win with two more titles in Eastbourne and Tokyo. He also made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon when he came agonisingly close to beating an injured Rafael Nadal in five sets. Ahead of this week's Paris Masters he is in eighth place in the ATP Race to Turin standings, 530 points behind Andrey Rublev in the final qualifying spot. Two spots are still up for grabs and only four players – Felix Auger-Aliassime, Rublev, Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz – are in contention.

Last year Fritz was 19th in the final race standings. So how has he risen 11 places in the last 12 months?

“He's fitter, which is a big part of his game, and he's playing more aggressive,” says Russell.

“He's serving big but really going after his forehand. And he's being a little more offensive on the return of serve as well.

“So just in general we like to say kind of like ‘big man tennis’ because he is six foot five. And sometimes he has a tendency to play a little too passive. And what he's done in pressure situations is look to take the racquet out of the hand of the opponent where he's really enforcing his game style, which is big hitting aggressive tennis, power tennis.”

Fritz looks at his best when is on the attack, taking on shots on his forehand side or setting up short points with his strong serve.

His backhand has come on this season too – coach Paul Annacone said earlier this season that it is “one of the finest two-handed backhands in all of men's tennis”. With wins over Nadal, Rublev, Auger-Aliassime, Nick Kyrgios and Andy Murray this year, Fritz has shown he can beat the best and match up against a variety of styles. Like many around his position in the rankings, the question heading into 2023 is how much further he can go and whether he can challenge at a Grand Slam.

“There's definitely opportunity,” says Russell.

“A lot of the guys see that, and they sense that the timing is now where they can start really having a chance to win Slam titles. So for sure, Taylor's right in there in the mix, and he sees that and he's got to have that confidence that he can win a Slam and then he has to put the work in to do it.”

Fritz’s season has not been without adversity. In Indian Wells he was a doubt to play in the final due to an ankle injury. When he won in Eastbourne he was returning from a foot issue, and his Tokyo title run came after seven days of hotel quarantine in South Korea , which only ended on the day of his first match in Japan. Fritz has also won 19 deciding sets this season, more than anyone else on the ATP Tour.

And there has been disappointment too – the painful Wimbledon loss to Nadal and a first-round exit to fellow American Brandon Holt at the US Open topping the list.

“You have to really have a short-term memory,” says Russell.

“You learn from the matches, you don't dwell on the matches. Wimbledon he was obviously so close to beating Rafa and being in a good position to do that, but Taylor was practical afterwards and got back on the practice court and continued to work on things that he needs to work on and will continue to do.

“Then the US Open, I think he just put way too much pressure on himself to excel at his home Slam, and being the No. 1 American and playing someone that you've grown up with, that you're familiar with. I think, psychologically, he just wasn't quite ready for that challenge.

Highlights: Fritz tops Tiafoe in Tokyo to complete quarantine to champion journey

“I think it's a good experience, a good learning experience for the whole team. And he has to learn how to manage that situation a little better, which he will next time, and that's part of the sport and part of life, you get challenges, and sometimes it doesn't always work in your favour.

“But it's those learning experiences that make you tougher for the future. And for the next time knowing exactly how to approach that, mentally and physically.”

So how does Fritz take the next step? Russell thinks he needs to get “stronger and fitter” over the off season, which will be short as the Davis Cup Finals, where Fritz is competing for the United States, finish on November 27, just a month before the start of the 2023 season.

“The mindset has to be, what am I sacrificing in order to achieve the goals that I want to have done,” adds Russell.

“And that that's really important. So he's got to make sure that he's getting the fitness in, the sleep, the recovery, the nutrition, and the time on court to compete with all these guys, because everyone's working hard. And it's kind of the old cliché, if you're not doing it, someone else is, so you have make sure you put in the time and work in.”

And what about Fritz's hopes of making Turin?

"It's challenging," says Russell.

"Felix has been playing very well, the last three weeks and has put on a lot of points. So it's a little more difficult and then Novak has that special exemption [qualifying as a Grand Slam winner even though he is not in the top eight in the race].

"So in order for us to get direct entry we have to have a phenomenal week here in Paris."

ATP Paris ‘I had challenging months’ - Djokovic on struggling after Australian Open 16 HOURS AGO