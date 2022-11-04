Felix Auger-Aliassime has enjoyed an explosive second half of the tennis season following consecutive titles at the Firenze Open, European Open and Swiss Indoors.

He also beat Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup in September, and Mats Wilander has told Eurosport his latest triumphs have been an “unbelievable physical effort”, and that the 22-year-old can push the Serbian in “every department”.

Ad

“It’s an unbelievable thing to win three in a row, it’s an amazing physical effort,” said Wilander.

ATP Paris Djokovic books Paris Masters quarter-final spot with dominant win against Khachanov 20 HOURS AGO

“These tournaments are tournaments where he’s basically beating players that he should beat, and we always knew Felix Auger-Aliassime had it in him to beat players that he’s better than.”

Wilander thinks the Canadian will now start competing with the “best in the world”, and that his recent success will help him to believe he can challenge the likes of Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, as he seeks his first major title.

“On paper when he’s up against the best players in the world, that’s when he has to start believing he’s as good as them.

“This is just a confidence boost, it couldn’t happen to a better and nicer guy.”

Wilander analysed Auger-Aliassime strengths, and went as far as to say his physicality is a “step above” former world No. 1 Djokovic.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 30: Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada lifts the trophy after his final match against Holger Rune of Denmark during day nine of the Swiss Indoor Basel at St. Jakobshalle on October 30, 2022 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Daniel Image credit: Eurosport

He fired warning shots the Serbian’s way, and believes the current world No. 8 has the tools to trouble the 35-year-old more regularly.

“Be very aware, when he’s playing, his serve is absolutely huge, his physicality is that of Novak Djokovic and maybe even a step above, and that doesn't come lightly under my mouth because I’ve always thought Djokovic was the greatest athlete of any sport.

“But Felix Auger-Aliassime is right up there and would push Novak for his money in every department physically, and that’s unbelievable.”

Wilander added that although he has no doubt Auger-Aliassime has all the motivation needed to match the best players in tennis, sometimes he can be a little shy of confidence, but having the right people in his camp to take advice from is a “step in the right direction.”

“I don’t think you can ever put enough value on a player that gets to spend a week with John McEnroe and his brother Patrick McEnroe as a coaching staff at the Laver Cup.

“It’s not like they’re going to change you completely as a player, but there might be a thing or two that they say that you might pick up on that gives you a little confidence.

“I think the motivation factor has always been there for Felix Auger-Aliassime, he’s one of the most motivated human beings that I've ever come across, especially on a tennis court and off the court.

“He was maybe missing in the confidence department, and I think maybe having a John McEnroe, and again, I’m not saying that he did say something, but it’s a stepping stone in the right direction.”

Djokovic has also enjoyed success of his own lately, winning the last two tournaments he’s taken part in.

He beat Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 in Israel in the Tel Aviv Open final, before replicating the result against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Astana Open.

The Serbian is set to return to action in Paris and will face Maxime Cressy in the first round on Tuesday, and Wilander says despite a “disastrous” year for Djokovic, he’s still playing great tennis.

“It’s obviously great to see him back,” he said. “I mean something that we witnessed at the Australian Open, when we thought it was going to be a one-time thing then suddenly that follows him through the American swing and the US Open, and not being allowed to play when you’re probably still considered the best player in the world in many ways, of course Rafa [Nadal] has won two majors this year but then not having rankings points at Wimbledon.

“I mean it’s a disaster year if you look at statistics and that part of tennis, but at the same time every time he’s shown up, he’s playing great.”

ATP Paris Alcaraz cruises into Paris Masters quarter-final with Dimitrov win A DAY AGO