Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the Paris Masters quarter-finals in dominant fashion, winning 6-4 6-1 against Karen Khachanov in a scintillating display.

The Serbian remains on track to defend his Paris Masters title, as he recorded his 18th consecutive win.

The stakes could not be higher, given that it was a rematch of the 2018 ATP Paris final, where Khachanov had unexpectedly beaten Djokovic, who was ranked world No. 1 at the time.

Djokovic began the match quick and fast, seemingly catching Khachanov off-guard with some fantastic returns, forcing an early break.

It then became a thrilling game of back and forth, with Djokovic failing to capitalise on his advantage. Khachanov broke back, but was unable to break the Serbian's serve.

In the end, Djokovic was able to wrap up the first set, though not in the way he would have liked, with the world No. 7 constantly looking agitated due to his play.

His tennis was much tighter in the second set, and he worked on playing short, with Khachanov unwilling to come near the net. The Russian was only able to sustain the pressure for a short period of time before making many unforced errors as he was unable to defend against his opponent's serving.

Djokovic was granted a longer break than most of his colleagues due to his unvaccinated status not letting him participate in the US Open, and it has clearly worked in his favour. He is now aiming for his 91st ATP singles crown. So far this year, he has won a Grand Slam at Wimbledon and three ATP titles: the Italian Open, the Tel Aviv Open, and the Astana Open.

His quarter-final will be against Lorenzo Musetti, who upset third seed Casper Ruud 4-6 6-4 6-4.

