Fabio Fognini has become the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19.

The world number 16 seed was the first seed at the Forte Village Sardegna Open, but the positive test means he will be replaced by lucky loser Danilo Petrovic.

His positive test came just hours after playing a doubles match alongside partner Lorenzo Musetti against Lorenzo Sonego and Andrea Vavassori, meaning all three may have to self-isolate.

Fognini has struggled on his return to the tennis tour in 2020. He was knocked out of the 2020 French Open in the first round against Mikhail Kukushkin.

Before that the 33-year-old had first-round losses in Rome and Kitzbuhel as well as a second-round defeat to Casper Ruud at the Hamburg Open.

