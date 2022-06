Tennis

ATP Queen's Club tennis highlights: Tommy Paul races into quarter-finals with victory over Stanislas Wawrinka

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. United States' Tommy Paul raced into the quarter-finals of the ATP Cinch Championships in London on Thursday after he comfortably defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in straight-sets, 6-1 6-4.

00:01:17, 39 minutes ago