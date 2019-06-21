Andy Murray's doubles match at Queen’s halted by bad light

Murray, 32, made a successful return to tennis on Thursday after six months out as he and Lopez ousted top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-6(5) 6-3, but was denied two wins in two days by fading light.

The decision, take at 20:50 local time, was jeered by the crowd with Murray and Lopez a break to the good in the second set having won the first set 6-4.

The match will resume third on centre court on Saturday, with the winners of the tie set to take on Henri Kontinen and John Peers for a spot in the final.