Andy Murray's doubles match at Queen’s halted by bad light
Andy Murray’s doubles match with Feliciano Lopez against British duo Dan Evans and Ken Skupski was called to a halt due to bad light at Queen’s on Friday.
Murray, 32, made a successful return to tennis on Thursday after six months out as he and Lopez ousted top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 7-6(5) 6-3, but was denied two wins in two days by fading light.
The decision, take at 20:50 local time, was jeered by the crowd with Murray and Lopez a break to the good in the second set having won the first set 6-4.
The match will resume third on centre court on Saturday, with the winners of the tie set to take on Henri Kontinen and John Peers for a spot in the final.
