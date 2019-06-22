Simon through to Queen's final after win over Medvedev

The 34-year-old Frenchman has now reached his first ATP final for the season.

Ranked 38 in the world, Simon lost the first set but went on to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-3 in a game which ran for longer than two and a half hours.

The match will have been a particularly gruelling one for Simon after he needed three hours and 20 minutes to beat Nicolas Mahut i nteh quarter-finals, the longest match in the tournament's history.

"It was hard to recover for this one," admitted Simon.

"It was tough until the end with long rallies. It was a tough match. But you relax a bit when you're really tired and you've played a long match."

Simon is due to play the winner of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in Sunday's final.