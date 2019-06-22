Getty Images
Murray and Lopez into final after beating Kontinen and Peers
Andy Murray and Feliciano Lopez are through to the doubles final of Queen’s after beating Henri Kontinen and John Peers 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 10-7.
Murray, playing his first tournament since having hip resurfacing surgery five months ago, had a mixed match, especially with his serving, but he and singles finalist Lopez overcame their nerves after losing the second set, clinching the Champions' tie-break 10-7.
It came after the pair had defeated Dan Evans and Ken Skupski 6-4 7-6 earlier in the day after the match was held over from Friday due to bad light at 4-5 in the second set.
Murray and Lopez will now face Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the final after they overcame the Bryan brothers 7-6 7-6.
Lopez, who beat Felix Augur-Aliassime in three sets in his semi final, will also face Gilles Simon on Saturday after the Frenchman beat fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-3.