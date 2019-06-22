Murray, playing his first tournament since having hip resurfacing surgery five months ago, had a mixed match, especially with his serving, but he and singles finalist Lopez overcame their nerves after losing the second set, clinching the Champions' tie-break 10-7.

It came after the pair had defeated Dan Evans and Ken Skupski 6-4 7-6 earlier in the day after the match was held over from Friday due to bad light at 4-5 in the second set.

Murray and Lopez will now face Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the final after they overcame the Bryan brothers 7-6 7-6.

Lopez, who beat Felix Augur-Aliassime in three sets in his semi final, will also face Gilles Simon on Saturday after the Frenchman beat fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-3.