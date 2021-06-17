Dan Evans is through to the next round at Queen's after beating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets 6-4 7-6.

The Queen's crowd were entertained by some stellar shots from Evans, who could play Andy Murray in the next round if the Scotsman wins his match later on Thursday.

Evans got off to the perfect start by breaking Mannarino and it took the Frenchman until the third game to win his first point of the match.

Despite the shaky start, Mannarino wrestled back the momentum after edging the sixth game. Evans saw off three break points but was eventually undone by a resilient Mannarino.

The Frenchman continued to challenge the Brit's serve but the 31-year-old managed to tie the set 4-4 under some intense pressure. The set swung back in Evans favour as a result, as he broke his opponent in the next game and then successfully served to take the set.

Mannarino ended the first set with a 13% success rate on his second serve, highlighting his difficulties and Evans did appear poised for a quick victory.

But he couldn’t convert two break points in the first game and the Frenchman finally began to find some rhythm.

Both men held their serves well and with the set finely balanced it was Mannarino who had the chance to level the match. Two set points came the Frenchman’s way but he couldn’t make them count and Evans would soon force a tie-break.

A slip from Mannarino gave Evans an early edge in the tie-breaker, but the Brit made his own mistakes to lose his grip - but only briefly. Evans let two match points slip and had to defend a set point before finally securing the victory at the third time of asking.

“It was a high level match. I’m just pleased to come through,” Evans said on the court afterwards.

I knew he was good on grass and it’d be a tough match. I didn’t envision it would be that tight. It was tough to hold my nerve when I was down a set point.

Evans could play Andy Murray in the next round – the Scot takes on Matteo Berretini in his next match – and the number six seed said he hoped his fellow Brit would come through.

“I sort of want Andy to win. No, I want Andy to win. I’d like to play Andy,” he said.

“I think it’d be special. Obviously we play Scotland on Friday [at Euro 2020]. I hope he wins. But Berrettini is a great player as well. That might the match of the tournament.”

“I didn’t seize the moment at 3-2, I don’t think I got off the ground,” Evans said of a tight tie-breaker.

“It’s difficult to play your game and go after it, you want to play it safe. But I think I did well and came up with some good points when I needed them.”

