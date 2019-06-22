The Scot is returning to fitness from hip surgery that has left his career in doubt in both the short and the long term.

As he prepares to potentially contest the Wimbledon tournament, he and Lopez took a 6-4 victory in the first set.

Evans and Skupski were more resilient in the second set, taking it to 6-6, but Murray hit the winning point with the final point after returning to the court at 4-5 down following a interruption on Friday night due to poor light.

Murray and Lopez were kept on the court in order to play their semi-final against Henri Kontinen and John Peers.