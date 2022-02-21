Carlos Alcaraz made history at the Rio Open by becoming the youngest-ever winner of an ATP 500 event.

The 18-year-old comfortably saw off Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to take his second tour-level title after winning at the ATP 250 Croatia Open last year.

By landing that first title in Umag, Alcaraz had become the youngest ATP title winner in over 13 years, but now he has taken another step up by becoming the youngest winner of the 500 category since the format came into being in 2009.

Not only did Alcaraz show impressive skill and power to beat Schwartzman but he put together a remarkable week overall, beating top seed and Australian Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals, before seeing off the experienced Fabio Fognini in the semis.

And in the aftermath, he was already looking ahead to what's next.

“I can’t believe it, honestly," Alcaraz said. "It has been a great week for me playing a great level.

“It's my first tournament on clay for a long time, so I’m really happy with the performance during the whole week.

"It’s an amazing feeling right now.

“I think this [a lot of variety] is my game. It’s the key [to how] I won the match.

“I know how Diego plays and this was really important for me.

"Masters events have the best players in the world. I'm ready to move to this level. I'm feeling good and I believe in myself so I think I'm ready."

By winning the tournament, Murcia-born Alcaraz - who counts former French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero as his coach - moved up nine places to enter the world's top 20 for the first time.

