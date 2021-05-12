British number two Cameron Norrie is out of the Italian Open, after losing in straight sets to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Only one world ranking place separated the two ahead of the match, but the slightly higher placed Spaniard (48th) showed there was more between them on clay with a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 victory in Rome to set up a tie with Novak Djokovic.

Norrie was broken to 15 in his opening service game and struggled to recover from there, finding himself losing serve twice more - giving up the first set with a double fault.

The 25-year-old Brit fared better in the second set and missed a great chance to overturn the deficit, failing to take advantage of a break point in the third game which was saved with an underarm serve by Fokina.

Norrie dropped serve again in the eighth game, and his opponent, who also came through qualifying, served out for victory.

It brought to an end a busy few weeks for Norrie, who has shown good form in his build-up to the French Open, having recently reached the final of the Estoril Open in Portugal.

